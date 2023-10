Cooler Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Cooler temps under a sunny sky | High: 70 | N 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Seasonal | Low: 47 | E 0-5

In Depth:

A cold front moved through our area Sunday morning, and that will make for a cooler day under a sunny sky! Highs Sunday will be about 10 degrees cooler than Saturday. BUT, cooler today is actually back to normal with temperatures around 70s.