Dry Weather for the Next Several Days

Forecast:

Today Pt. Cloudy then Clearing |High: 55| NW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Cold |Low: 28| NW-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Chilly |High: 52| SW 5-10

Details:

A dry cold front will come through the area today bringing more clouds and colder temps. Dry weather and

warming trend takes over for the work week with our next chance for rain arriving Friday night.