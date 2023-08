Cooler with Scattered Showers & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Sct'd Showers & T-Storms | High: 85 | NNE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc of Showers/Storms | Low: 69 | NE 5-10

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc of Showers/Storms | High: 86 | NE 5-10

In-Depth:

The heat wave is over thanks to a cold front that swept through the area Saturday! Today, scattered showers & storms are forecasted with highs in the mid-80s.