Copy & Paste Weather Continues (08.08.22)

Scattered Storm Chances

Forecast:

Monday: Hot & Humid, Sct'd T-Storms | High: 92 | S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 74 | S 0-5

In-Depth:

Are your days running together? You aren't the only one... More of the same... high heat, humidity, and rain chances. Today looks very similar to Sunday with scattered storms during the afternoon.

Those of you that do see rain can expect some heavy downpours from any pop-up storms. Isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out with pop-up storms, as well as some strong wind.

Storms will be a bit more widespread by mid-week as a summer cold front moves through the area. That will bring us some relief from the humidity and more comfortable temperatures by the end of the week.