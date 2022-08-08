Watch Now
Copy & Paste Weather Continues (08.08.22)

Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Monday, August 8, 2022
Posted at 4:46 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 06:07:58-04

Scattered Storm Chances
Forecast:
Monday: Hot & Humid, Sct'd T-Storms | High: 92 | S 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 74 | S 0-5

In-Depth:

Are your days running together? You aren't the only one... More of the same... high heat, humidity, and rain chances. Today looks very similar to Sunday with scattered storms during the afternoon.

download-3.png

Those of you that do see rain can expect some heavy downpours from any pop-up storms. Isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out with pop-up storms, as well as some strong wind.

download-4.png

Storms will be a bit more widespread by mid-week as a summer cold front moves through the area. That will bring us some relief from the humidity and more comfortable temperatures by the end of the week.

download-5.png

