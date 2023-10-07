Crisp fall air has arrived for the weekend (10-7-23)

Much Cooler Temps for the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy | High: 65 | NW 5-15

Tonight: Clear and Crisp | Low: 42 | WNW 1-6

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant | High: 67 | W 5-10

Our first real taste of fall has arrived and all weekend we will begin the days with temperatures in the 40s, and highs in the 60s. We will also enjoy lots of sunshine with these crisp, fall temperatures.

Saturday evening looks like a great night to sit around a fire pit and enjoy the crisp air. If you are able to do that and watch football then you are looking at a great, fall evening.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 40s and 30s across the Mid-South. Areas in the Cumberland Plateau could experience some frost early Sunday morning.