Dangerous heat along with severe storms have prompted another Storm 5 Alert (7-1-23)

WTVF
Posted at 5:30 AM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 06:35:43-04

STORM 5 ALERT THIS WEEKEND

Forecast:
Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Hot, Heat Advisory, Afternoon & Evening Strong to Severe Storms Expected | High: 98 | WSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog, Muggy | Low: 75 | S 5-10
Sunday:  Partly Cloudy, Scattered Strong to Sever Storms: - 50% | High: 95 | WSW 10-15

In Depth:

More hot and humid weather will persist across the Mid State Saturday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s with a few scattered storms. Any development in the late afternoon could produce some stronger storms. All of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are once again under a risk for severe storms.

With afternoon and evening storm chances our concerns remain damaging wind and hail. Areas that see heavy downpours could experience isolated flash flooding.

Adding to our concerns Saturday are dangerous heat that is once again expected. Much of Middle Tennessee will be under a Heat Advisory.

Our Storm 5 Alert will continue Sunday as this unsettled pattern continues. Once again, all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are outlooked with a threat for severe weather.

Sunday afternoon's storm threats will once again be damaging wind and hail. Areas that see heavy downpours could see isolated flash flooding.

