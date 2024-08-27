Dangerous Heat Continues (08.27.24)

Triple Digit Heat Continues

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Hot |High: 100 | SW-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 72| Light

In Depth:

Afternoon highs today, tomorrow, and Thursday will be at or around 100 degrees. Thankfully, this is more of a 'dry heat'.. So, at the moment, we do not have any Head Advisories in place, however, it is still dangerously hot.

Rain chances continue to be limited until the end of the week. And as you know, we could benefit from a good rain.

Addition to the heat, there is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert today. People with respiratory issues along with the very young and older residents should limit their time outdoors today.