Dangerous heat continues (7-29-23)

WTVF
Posted at 5:51 AM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 07:09:41-04

Dangerous Heat Continues

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, 30% Chc. for Afternoon Storms |High: 99, Heat Index up to 110 |SW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 75| WNW 2-7
Sunday: Partly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Afternoon Storms | High: 96 | NW 5-10

In-Depth:
Heat & humidity continue throughout the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and heat indices in the triple digits. A heat advisory will once again be in effect for your Saturday.

A few lucky folks have a chance of seeing a thunderstorm or two late this afternoon, which will briefly cool temperatures in those locations.

