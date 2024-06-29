Dangerous heat for your Saturday (6-29-24)

Hot and Humid Weekend!

Forecast:

Today: 40% Chc for Sct'd Storms, Heat Advisory Noon-8pm | High: 97, Heat Index, 105-109 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc for Rain, Warm & Humid | Low: 76 | SW 0-5

Sunday: Hot & Humid, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 93, Heat Index: 100-104 | WNW 5-10

In Depth:

A very hot and humid day is forecasted across the Mid-South with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices between 105-109. Because of this a Heat Advisory will be in effect from Noon - 8pm Saturday. Some lucky folks will see a scattered shower, or thunderstorms this afternoon.