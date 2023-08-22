Dangerous Heat + Unhealthy Air (08.22.23)

Dangerous Heat

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid | High: 98 | NE 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Muggy | Low: 73 | Light

In-Depth:

Heat and humidity are on the rise. Afternoon highs will feel like 100-109°+. Sparking Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories.

High pressure known as, "The Ridge," builds this week and will bring highs near 100 across much of the nation's mid-section. Make sure you are wearing sunscreen, taking frequent breaks, and most importantly...STAYING HYDRATED...if you have to be outdoors.

On top of the heat, we are also dealing with an Air Quality alert.