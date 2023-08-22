Watch Now
Dangerous Heat + Unhealthy Air (08.22.23)

Posted at 4:39 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 05:55:39-04

Dangerous Heat

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid | High: 98 | NE 0-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Muggy | Low: 73 | Light

In-Depth:

Heat and humidity are on the rise. Afternoon highs will feel like 100-109°+. Sparking Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories.

download.png
download-1.png

High pressure known as, "The Ridge," builds this week and will bring highs near 100 across much of the nation's mid-section. Make sure you are wearing sunscreen, taking frequent breaks, and most importantly...STAYING HYDRATED...if you have to be outdoors.

download-2.png

On top of the heat, we are also dealing with an Air Quality alert.

download-3.png

