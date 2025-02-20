Dangerously cold temperatures for this Thursday (02.20.25)

Dangerously Cold Day Ahead

Forecast:

Today: Cold, Decreasing Clouds |High: 22|NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 9 | NW 10

In Depth:

Today will feel like the coldest morning, with cold temperatures and wind creating significant wind chill factors. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until late morning. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the 20s, but the wind chill will make it feel like the teens.

Be prepared for single-digit temperatures tomorrow morning to kick off the day.

We will remain below freezing until Saturday afternoon. However, by next week, temperatures are expected to rebound into a warming trend, with highs well above average, reaching around 55°F.