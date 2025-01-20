Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dangerously Cold Temperatures Persist (01.20.25)

Dangerously Cold Temperatures: Monday, January 20, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Coldest Air We've Seen in a Long Time

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny, Bitter Cold | High: 23 | NNW 3-9
Tonight: Clear & Frigid | Low: 15 | Light

In Depth:

From now until noon, wind chills will make temperatures feel as though they are in the low single digits to below zero, due to a combination of frigid air and strong winds. A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for this period, as air temperatures or wind chill values are expected to drop between 5°F and -4°F.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will struggle to reach the 20s, with a weak system bringing the possibility of a few flurries. However, the primary concern remains the dangerously cold conditions.

By Wednesday morning, temperatures will start in the single digits and low teens. While a brief warm-up will offer temporary relief, temperatures are expected to only climb into the low 30s, still well below typical seasonal averages.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk