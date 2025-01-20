Dangerously Cold Temperatures Persist (01.20.25)

Coldest Air We've Seen in a Long Time

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Bitter Cold | High: 23 | NNW 3-9

Tonight: Clear & Frigid | Low: 15 | Light

In Depth:

From now until noon, wind chills will make temperatures feel as though they are in the low single digits to below zero, due to a combination of frigid air and strong winds. A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for this period, as air temperatures or wind chill values are expected to drop between 5°F and -4°F.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will struggle to reach the 20s, with a weak system bringing the possibility of a few flurries. However, the primary concern remains the dangerously cold conditions.

By Wednesday morning, temperatures will start in the single digits and low teens. While a brief warm-up will offer temporary relief, temperatures are expected to only climb into the low 30s, still well below typical seasonal averages.