Dangerously Cold Temperatures Prompt A Storm 5 Alert (01.16.24)

Storm 5 Alert Continues Through Wednesday Morning

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy Start, Few Flurries then Pt. Cloudy|High: 19|

NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 2, Wind Chills Below Zero |NW 5-10

In Depth:

Winter Chill Advisory is in place through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will feel as if they are in the single digits / below freezing. Please limit your time outdoors.

Thursday night into Friday, we watching another system that could bring additional winter weather. Regardless of the precipitation type, highs will only be in the 20s.