December 1, 2025: Rain mixing with snow arrives later today & tonight

Rain Mixing With Snow Possible Tonight & Early Tuesday

Winter Weather Advisory for a Few of our West/NW Counties

Forecast:

Today: Increasing Clouds, Few Showers South/West, May Mix with

Snow West |High: 45| E-5

Tonight: Area Showers, Mix with Snow at Times, Especially West &

North, Some Light Accumulations Possible |Low: 32| NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Early AM Rain/Snow Mix |High: 37|

NW 5-10

In Depth:

The morning starts dry, but this afternoon and evening, rain

arrives. Snow will mix in for some of us. A few of our counties

are under a Winter Weather Advisory from this afternoon to

tomorrow morning.

Here's a look at the rain and snow arriving from one of our computer

models.