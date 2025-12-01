December 1, 2025: Rain mixing with snow arrives later today & tonight

Rain Mixing With Snow Possible Tonight & Early Tuesday
Winter Weather Advisory for a Few of our West/NW Counties
Forecast:
Today: Increasing Clouds, Few Showers South/West, May Mix with
Snow West |High: 45| E-5
Tonight: Area Showers, Mix with Snow at Times, Especially West &
North, Some Light Accumulations Possible |Low: 32| NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Early AM Rain/Snow Mix |High: 37|
NW 5-10
In Depth:
The morning starts dry, but this afternoon and evening, rain
arrives. Snow will mix in for some of us. A few of our counties
are under a Winter Weather Advisory from this afternoon to
tomorrow morning.
Here's a look at the rain and snow arriving from one of our computer
models.