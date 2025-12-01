Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

December 1, 2025: Rain mixing with snow arrives later today & tonight

Posted
and last updated

Rain Mixing With Snow Possible Tonight & Early Tuesday
Winter Weather Advisory for a Few of our West/NW Counties

Forecast:
Today: Increasing Clouds, Few Showers South/West, May Mix with
Snow West |High: 45| E-5
Tonight: Area Showers, Mix with Snow at Times, Especially West &
North, Some Light Accumulations Possible |Low: 32| NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Early AM Rain/Snow Mix |High: 37|
NW 5-10

In Depth:
The morning starts dry, but this afternoon and evening, rain
arrives. Snow will mix in for some of us. A few of our counties
are under a Winter Weather Advisory from this afternoon to
tomorrow morning.

Here's a look at the rain and snow arriving from one of our computer
models.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.