December 10, 2025: Windy today with up and down temperatures into the weekend

Windy Today with a Mild Start, Colder by Evening

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy then Sun/Clouds Mix, Few Showers Possible in

Northern Middle TN/Southern KY |High: 55 falling to the 40s

by Evening |High: 55| SW 15-20, Gust: 30 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Colder & Breezy |High: 29 | NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Cold |High: 43| W-5

In Depth:

Our temperatures will be on a roller-coaster ride for the next

several days. Today, we'll see highs in the 50s ahead of a cold front.

Behind the front, temperatures will be colder by this evening. Highs

will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s tomorrow.

It'll be milder Friday before a surge of Arctic air arrives by Sunday.