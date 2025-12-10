Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

December 10, 2025: Windy today with up and down temperatures into the weekend

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Windy Today with a Mild Start, Colder by Evening

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy then Sun/Clouds Mix, Few Showers Possible in
Northern Middle TN/Southern KY |High: 55 falling to the 40s
by Evening |High: 55| SW 15-20, Gust: 30 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Colder & Breezy |High: 29 | NW 10-15
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Cold |High: 43| W-5

In Depth:
Our temperatures will be on a roller-coaster ride for the next
several days. Today, we'll see highs in the 50s ahead of a cold front.

Behind the front, temperatures will be colder by this evening. Highs
will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s tomorrow.

It'll be milder Friday before a surge of Arctic air arrives by Sunday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.