December 10, 2025: Windy today with up and down temperatures into the weekend

Windy Today with a Mild Start, Colder by Evening
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy then Sun/Clouds Mix, Few Showers Possible in
Northern Middle TN/Southern KY |High: 55 falling to the 40s
by Evening |High: 55| SW 15-20, Gust: 30 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Colder & Breezy |High: 29 | NW 10-15
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Cold |High: 43| W-5
In Depth:
Our temperatures will be on a roller-coaster ride for the next
several days. Today, we'll see highs in the 50s ahead of a cold front.
Behind the front, temperatures will be colder by this evening. Highs
will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s tomorrow.
It'll be milder Friday before a surge of Arctic air arrives by Sunday.