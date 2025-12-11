Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
December 11, 2025: Five Days of Weather Swings

WTVF
Cold Day Ahead

Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Cold |High: 45| W-5
Tonight: Partly Cloudy |High: 37 | NW 5-10

In Depth:
Buckle up ... The next five days have lots of ups and downs!

Today, highs will top out in the mid-40s, feeling like the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday will be the warmest and brightest afternoon, with highs topping out in the mid-50s.

An arctic blast moves into the region Saturday into Sunday. Sunday morning will start in the teens, feeling like the single digits at times. Afternoon highs won’t get above freezing, and once you account for the wind, it will feel like the teens and 20s throughout the day.

