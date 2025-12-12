Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
December 12, 2025: From Mild to Arctic: Big Temperature Drop Ahead

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Friday, December 12, 2025
Sharp Arctic Blast this Weekend
Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny and Warm | High: 56 | W 5-15Tonight: Partly Cloudy |High: 30 | Light

In Depth:
Today will be a real treat for outdoor activities and chores. Sunny skies will help temperatures climb into the mid-50s!

Overnight, a cold front will move through. It carries little to no moisture, so its main impact will be cooler temperatures, with a freezing start tomorrow morning and afternoon highs in the mid-40s.

The Arctic blast arrives late Saturday into Sunday, dropping Sunday’s highs into the 20s... but, it will feel like the single digits all day long.

The coldest start comes Monday morning, with temperatures in the single digits and teens. Thankfully, we’ll climb above freezing by the afternoon.

