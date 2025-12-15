December 15, 2025: Coldest Mornings of the Season, Then a Weekday Warm-Up

Warmer Week Ahead

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 39 | NNW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 24 | Light

We’ve hit rock bottom with morning lows... the coldest we’ve seen so far this season. Many of us started the day in the single digits and low teens. Temperatures will warm up a bit this afternoon, climbing just above freezing, but we’ll still be stuck in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow morning brings another cold start, with widespread lows in the 20s. Be sure to layer up, though... as afternoon highs will rebound nicely into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Clouds move in Wednesday morning, helping keep temperatures above freezing.

By Thursday, we’re looking at warmer, windy, and wet conditions.

Despite a cold Friday, temperatures rebound into the upper 50s for the weekend.