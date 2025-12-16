December 16, 2025: Warmer Weather On The Way

Warmer Tuesday

Forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, turning Partly Cloudy | High: 51 | S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy | Low: 35 | S 3-8

In-Depth:

Expect plenty of sunshine today, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

Clouds will increase overnight, leading to a milder start on Wednesday. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, along with the chance of an isolated shower.

Thursday will be warm, windy, and wet. Gusty conditions are expected throughout the day, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible, though the severe threat remains low.

Friday turns colder, but we rebound nicely for the weekend, with highs returning to the upper 50s.