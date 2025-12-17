Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
December 17, 2025: Warm Now, Storms Thursday, Chill Friday

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Warmer Day Ahead

Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy | High: 57 | S 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy | Low: 47 | S 5-15

In-Depth:
The warming trend continues. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds, along with the chance of an isolated showers.

Tomorrow will be warm, windy, and wet. Gusty conditions are expected throughout the day, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible, though the severe threat remains low.

Friday turns colder, but we rebound nicely for the weekend, with highs returning to the upper 50s!

