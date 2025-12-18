December 18, 2025: Windy and Wet Conditions Today, Cooler Friday Follows

Wet & Windy

Forecast:

Today: Scattered Showers & Storms | High: 63 | S 5-15

Tonight: Clearing| Low: 32 | NW 5-10

In-Depth:

Expect a warm, windy, and unsettled day across the region today as temperatures climb into the upper 50s to low 60s. Gusty winds will be a factor throughout the day.

Rain will not fall continuously, but conditions will remain damp with multiple opportunities for showers from morning through evening.

By late afternoon and into the early evening, a cold front will approach the area, bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. While thunderstorms are expected, severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

Behind the cold front, much cooler air will move in for Friday, providing a noticeable but brief temperature drop. The cooler conditions won’t last long, as a warming trend is expected to take hold heading into the weekend and continuing into next week, bringing a return to more comfortable and milder weather.