December 2, 2025: Coldest Day of the Week

Messy Start & Coldest Afternoon of the Week

Forecast:

Today: Rain Moves Out, Cloudy Afternoon, Clear Evening |High: 37| NW 5-15 Tonight: Iso. Shower, Very Cold |Low: 30| NE 5-10

In Depth:

The cold rain and wintry mix continue to move out. Clouds will be stubborn for most of the day, with gradual clearing from west to east by late afternoon and evening. Regardless of the 'look', it will be C O L D! In fact, it will be the coldest day of the week.

Tomorrow morning, temperatures will drop into the 20s and low 30s.

Thursday night into early Friday, we’ll have another chance for showers. Some models even indicate the potential for a light wintry mix. There are still a lot of moving parts, and we will continue to fine-tune the forecast.