Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

December 22, 2025: Unseasonably warm conditions to start Christmas Week

Henry Rothenberg early morning forecast: Monday, December 22, 2025
Henry Rothenberg early morning forecast: Monday, December 22, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Windy, Mixed Bag This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Spotty Showers | High: 58 | SSE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for a Spotty Shower | Low: 50 | S 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy w/ a 30% Chc. for a Spotty Shower | High: 67 | SW 5-15

In-Depth:

Mild temperatures with spotty shower chances are the story to start the week. If you have plans to travel today you should be in good shape overall across the Mid-South.

2020 REGIONAL TRAVEL.png

If you are waiting until tomorrow or Christmas Eve to head out-of-town for the Christmas holiday the weather shouldn't cause much in the way of problems for you to get out of town.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL FORECAST 2.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.