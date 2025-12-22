December 22, 2025: Unseasonably warm conditions to start Christmas Week

Windy, Mixed Bag This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Spotty Showers | High: 58 | SSE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for a Spotty Shower | Low: 50 | S 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy w/ a 30% Chc. for a Spotty Shower | High: 67 | SW 5-15

In-Depth:

Mild temperatures with spotty shower chances are the story to start the week. If you have plans to travel today you should be in good shape overall across the Mid-South.

WTVF

If you are waiting until tomorrow or Christmas Eve to head out-of-town for the Christmas holiday the weather shouldn't cause much in the way of problems for you to get out of town.