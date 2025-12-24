December 24, 2025: Flirting with record temps Christmas Eve and Day

Feeling More Like Christmas in Floriday

Forecast:

Christmas Eve: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for a Spotty, Light Shower | High: 73 | SSW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 10% Chc. for a Spotty, Light Shower | Low: 58 | SW 5-10

Christmas Day: Cloudy w/ a 10% Chc. for a Spotty, Light Shower | High: 73 | SW 5-10

In-Depth:

It's Christmas time, but when you step outside you may think you are in Floriday instead of the Mid-South. Unseasonably warm temperatures continue for your holiday so dress as if it's spring if you head outside!