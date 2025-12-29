December 29, 2025: Much colder and breezy today

Colder Start to the Week
Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy |Afternoon High: 37| NW 15-20, Gust: 35 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 21| NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Pt.Cloudy PM |High: 37| NW 5-10
In Depth:
After several days of record warmth, it will be much colder today with
afternoon highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.
Overnight, many areas will see temperatures fall to the upper teens
and low 20s.
For folks in town for the Music City Bowl, it will be dry but cold. Temps
will fall just below freezing by the end of the game.