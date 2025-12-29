December 29, 2025: Much colder and breezy today

Colder Start to the Week

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy |Afternoon High: 37| NW 15-20, Gust: 35 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 21| NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Pt.Cloudy PM |High: 37| NW 5-10

In Depth:

After several days of record warmth, it will be much colder today with

afternoon highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

Overnight, many areas will see temperatures fall to the upper teens

and low 20s.

For folks in town for the Music City Bowl, it will be dry but cold. Temps

will fall just below freezing by the end of the game.