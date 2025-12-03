Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
December 3, 2025: Sunshine Returns, Cold Air Sticks Around

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Sunnier and Slightly Warmer Afternoon

Forecast:
Today: Clouds decrease |High: 46| Light
Tonight: Iso. Shower / Wintry Mix (very low impact) |Low: 30| Light

In Depth:
We started the day in the fridged 20s, but we won’t be staying that cold. The clouds will move out, the sunshine will return, and highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s. It’s still colder than normal, but it’s warmer than yesterday.

Early tomorrow morning, we could see a few cold raindrops or even a couple of wintry mix sprinkles. It shouldn’t cause any big problems.

If anything does manage to stick, it won’t last long. Weekend highs will bounce back into the low 50s, so anything frozen will melt pretty quickly

