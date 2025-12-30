December 30, 2025: Cold and Sunny

Cold Day Ahead

Forecast:

Tonight: Mo. Sunny, Pt.Cloudy PM |High: 37| NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 24| NW 5-10

In Depth:

Today will be sunny, but very cold. Thankfully, winds will not be as abrupt as yesterday, keeping the “feels like” temperatures from being as extreme. If you are headed out to the Music City Bowl, bundle up! Temperatures will be in the 30s with light winds and just a few clouds.

New Year’s Eve will trend close to seasonal. As we ring in the new year, temperatures will drop into the 30s.

On Friday, we will watch some moisture moving in from the south. But will it make it all the way into Middle Tennessee? That is the question. Right now, locations along the AL/TN state line have the best rain chances.