December 4, 2025: Cold Rain to Wintry Mix - Watch for Friday Morning Icy Areas

Cold Rain and Some Wintry Mix

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Rain / Wintry Mix Late |High: 41| Light

Tonight: Iso. Shower / Wintry Mix (very low impact) |Low: 32| Light

In Depth:

Today will be a cloudy and cold day across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, with temperatures topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

By late afternoon, rain will move in from the south and push northward.

Areas along and south of I-40 will see a very cold rain at first. However, as that moisture moves into a colder layer of the atmosphere, some of it will transition into a wintry mix.

This is expected to be a low-impact system, but you don’t need much accumulation for roads to become slick and cumbersome. Friday morning, please be mindful of slick spots... especially on bridges, overpasses, and other elevated surfaces. Stay safe!