December 5, 2025: Cold Start, Warmer Weekend

Mostly Cloudy & Cold

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy |High: 41| Light

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy |Low: 30| Light

In Depth

Any slick spots will melt throughout the day as temperatures warm above freezing. But don’t be deceived... it will still be COLD. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow morning will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday will be even warmer. However, the warming trend stops as another cold front moves through late Sunday into early Monday. This will be a fast-moving system and looks to be low-impact.