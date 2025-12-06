Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
December 6, 2025: Some sunshine for your Saturday with warmer temperatures

Few Degrees Warmer this Weekend

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Some Afternoon Clearing | High: 48 | Light

Tonight: Becoming Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog Poss. | Low: 33 | SE 0-5
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy & Seasonal | High: 51 | W 0-5

After a chilly week and little sunshine, we will see the sun break through this afternoon as highs climb into the upper 40s - near normal - for your Saturday.

Despite clouds returning Sunday, we can thank a southerly wind that will help temperatures climb into the low 50s.

