December 7, 2025: Near seasonal temps & mostly cloudy today

Near Seasonal Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy | High: 50 | WSW 0-5

Tonight: Cloudy, Light Showers & Snowflakes Poss. | Low: 34 | N 5-10

Monday: Cloudy, Turning Mostly Cloudy Late Afternoon | High: 40 | N 5-10

In Depth:

After areas of freezing fog greeted us Sunday morning, we will see a mostly cloudy sky and as highs climb to around 50. While that's still a few degrees shy of normal for this time of year it is warmer than what we've experienced much of the past week.

A cold front will sweep through the Mid-South tonight and with it we can expect light showers and even a few snowflakes. No accumulation is expected.