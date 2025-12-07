December 7, 2025: Near seasonal temps & mostly cloudy today

Near Seasonal Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Mostly Cloudy | High: 50 | WSW 0-5
Tonight: Cloudy, Light Showers & Snowflakes Poss. | Low: 34 | N 5-10
Monday: Cloudy, Turning Mostly Cloudy Late Afternoon | High: 40 | N 5-10
In Depth:
After areas of freezing fog greeted us Sunday morning, we will see a mostly cloudy sky and as highs climb to around 50. While that's still a few degrees shy of normal for this time of year it is warmer than what we've experienced much of the past week.
A cold front will sweep through the Mid-South tonight and with it we can expect light showers and even a few snowflakes. No accumulation is expected.