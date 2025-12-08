December 8, 2025: Cloudy & Cold

Cloudy & Cold

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Turning Mostly Cloudy Late Afternoon | High: 40 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy | High: 28 | Light

In Depth:

Another cloudy and cold day is ahead. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees, but it’ll feel more like the low to mid 30s.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be seasonably chilly, with breezy conditions making it feel even colder.

A major cold front is expected to sweep through the region this weekend, bringing what could be the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this season!