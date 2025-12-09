December 9, 2025: The Sunshine Returns!

Breezy Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Decreasing Clouds| High: 50| S 5-15, G 15-25 mph

Tonight: Windy | Low: 40 | S 15-20, G 25-30 mph

In Depth:

Have you been missing the sunshine? Well, today is looking brighter and warmer! Skies will clear throughout the day, becoming mostly sunny, with highs returning to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Overnight, winds will be rambunctious with gusts around 25–35 mph, keeping morning lows above freezing.

Wednesday will be breezy from start to finish. Winds will begin out of the south, allowing temperatures to warm into the mid-50s, but a northwest shift later in the day will drop numbers quickly and bring a noticeable chill by sunset.