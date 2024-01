Sunny and Cool

Forecast:

Today: Sun/Clouds Mix then Clearing |High: 45| N 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy |Low: 28| Light

In Depth:

Skies will clear, yet temperatures will stay cool. Afternoon highs will top out in the low/mid 40s.

WTVF

Friday, clouds increase ahead of a disturbance that will provide some much-needed rain. The timing looks to be Friday night into early Saturday.