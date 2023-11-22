Decreasing clouds today, mostly sunny for Thanksgiving (11.22.23)

Few Light Morning Showers, Mostly Sunny on Thanksgiving

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy Start with a Few Light Showers Possible then

Clouds Slowly Decrease This Afternoon |High: 50| NW-5

Tonight: Pt. to Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Fog|Low: 34| W-5

Thanksgiving: Mostly Sunny |High: 57| SW-5

Black Friday: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 58| N 5-10

In Depth:

Today is a big travel day. After a few light morning

showers, clouds will slowly decrease later today.

Here's the regional forecast for those who may be

hitting the road today.