Decreasing clouds today, mostly sunny for Thanksgiving (11.22.23)

Few Light Morning Showers, Mostly Sunny on Thanksgiving
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy Start with a Few Light Showers Possible then
Clouds Slowly Decrease This Afternoon |High: 50| NW-5
Tonight: Pt. to Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Fog|Low: 34| W-5
Thanksgiving: Mostly Sunny |High: 57| SW-5
Black Friday: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 58| N 5-10
In Depth:
Today is a big travel day. After a few light morning
showers, clouds will slowly decrease later today.
Here's the regional forecast for those who may be
hitting the road today.