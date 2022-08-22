Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Decreasing clouds today, stray shower/storm south(8.22.22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Monday, August 22, 2022
Posted at 5:29 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 06:59:47-04

Clouds Decrease, Spotty Shower or Storm in Southern Middle TN

Forecast:
Today: Decreasing Clouds, Shower/Storm Possible South|High: 87|NW-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Clear|Low: 68| N-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny |High: 88| NE-5

In Depth:
A cold front is pushing southward across Middle Tennessee. Look for clouds to decrease north to south today. While most of us will be dry today, a shower or storm is still possible in our southern counties.

The weather has cooperated for the start of the Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair. It'll be a good evening to be on the midway.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018