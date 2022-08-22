Decreasing clouds today, stray shower/storm south(8.22.22)

Clouds Decrease, Spotty Shower or Storm in Southern Middle TN

Forecast:

Today: Decreasing Clouds, Shower/Storm Possible South|High: 87|NW-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Clear|Low: 68| N-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny |High: 88| NE-5

In Depth:

A cold front is pushing southward across Middle Tennessee. Look for clouds to decrease north to south today. While most of us will be dry today, a shower or storm is still possible in our southern counties.

The weather has cooperated for the start of the Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair. It'll be a good evening to be on the midway.