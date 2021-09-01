Drier today, but a few showers, storms still possible

Few Showers & Isolated Storms Possible

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers/Storms Possible |High: 84| N 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Mo. Clear |Low: 60| N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 83 | NE 5-10

Details:

Tropical depression Ida is finally moving away from the Mid-State with a on and off light showers still possible in our eastern areas this morning. Meanwhile, a disturbance will dive across the western areas today, and that will produce a few showers and isolated storms this morning and early afternoon, mainly west of I-65. Drier and cooler weather will be here for the end of the week!

