Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Drought relief is expected by Wednesday evening (10.11.22)

Fire danger continues to be a concern across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We are in desperate need of rain. Thankfully, rain chances return tomorrow evening.
Posted at 5:34 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 08:09:24-04

Rain Chances Mid-Week

Forecast:
Today: A few afternoon clouds | High: 82 | S 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy| Low: 58 | S 10-15

In-Depth:
Our long dry stretch looks to get a *bit* of relief mid-week as a cold front brings us our first decent chance of rain this month.

Unfortunately, it's also going to bring a chance for a couple of strong storms as well. The entire NewsChannel 5 area is under a level 1 risk late Wednesday into Thursday with damaging straight-line wind the main concern.

Behind the front temperatures will cool down significantly with frost possible both Thursday and Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018