Drought relief is expected by Wednesday evening (10.11.22)

Rain Chances Mid-Week

Forecast:

Today: A few afternoon clouds | High: 82 | S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy| Low: 58 | S 10-15

In-Depth:

Our long dry stretch looks to get a *bit* of relief mid-week as a cold front brings us our first decent chance of rain this month.

Unfortunately, it's also going to bring a chance for a couple of strong storms as well. The entire NewsChannel 5 area is under a level 1 risk late Wednesday into Thursday with damaging straight-line wind the main concern.

Behind the front temperatures will cool down significantly with frost possible both Thursday and Friday morning.