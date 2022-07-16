The 90 Degree Streak Continues

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy | High: 96 | S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 72| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, 40% Sct'd Storms | High: 91 | SW 5-10

In Depth:

Our streak of days with temps topping 90 degrees will climb to 27 Saturday, which will tie us for the fifth longest streak for the NewsChannel 5 viewing area. Saturday will also be the 42nd day with highs at or above 90 in 2022.

All eyes are on Monday as chances for scattered thunderstorms, and a mostly cloudy sky will help us end the streak of highs in the 90s...for a day.

90s return to the forecast beginning Tuesday, lasting through the rest of the week.