Dry and Hot Start to the Weekend, Stormy End (7-16-22)

Posted at 5:52 AM, Jul 16, 2022
The 90 Degree Streak Continues

Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy | High: 96 | S 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 72| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, 40% Sct'd Storms | High: 91 | SW 5-10

In Depth:
Our streak of days with temps topping 90 degrees will climb to 27 Saturday, which will tie us for the fifth longest streak for the NewsChannel 5 viewing area. Saturday will also be the 42nd day with highs at or above 90 in 2022.

All eyes are on Monday as chances for scattered thunderstorms, and a mostly cloudy sky will help us end the streak of highs in the 90s...for a day.

90s return to the forecast beginning Tuesday, lasting through the rest of the week.

