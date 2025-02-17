Dry & cold for President's Day, Storm 5 Alert tomorrow evening into Wednesday for snow (2.17.25)

Cold Today, Storm 5 Alert for Snow Tomorrow Evening-Wednesday Aft.

Forecast:

This Afternoon:Mostly Sunny |High: 38| N-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy |Low: 25| NE-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, PM Rain/Snow Chance |High: 40| NE 5-10

Tuesday night: Storm 5 Alert: Snow Arrives | Low: 23| NE-10,

Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:

Today will be cold but dry as clouds decrease. Our snow chances

will start to increase tomorrow afternoon and evening, and that

has prompted Winter Storm Watches for a large part of the area with a

couple of counties in West TN under Winter Storm Warnings.

Below is a projection from one of our computer models. This is not set in

stone, but it gives you a general idea that we expect the higher amounts

in our north/northwest areas. The track of the system will impact the amounts.