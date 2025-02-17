Watch Now
Dry & cold for President's Day, Storm 5 Alert tomorrow evening into Wednesday for snow (2.17.25)

Lelan's afternoon forecast: Monday, February 17, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Cold Today, Storm 5 Alert for Snow Tomorrow Evening-Wednesday Aft.

Forecast:
This Afternoon:Mostly Sunny |High: 38| N-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy |Low: 25| NE-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, PM Rain/Snow Chance |High: 40| NE 5-10
Tuesday night: Storm 5 Alert: Snow Arrives | Low: 23| NE-10,
Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:
Today will be cold but dry as clouds decrease. Our snow chances
will start to increase tomorrow afternoon and evening, and that
has prompted Winter Storm Watches for a large part of the area with a
couple of counties in West TN under Winter Storm Warnings.

Below is a projection from one of our computer models. This is not set in
stone, but it gives you a general idea that we expect the higher amounts
in our north/northwest areas. The track of the system will impact the amounts.

