Beautiful (Dry) Fall Weather Continues

Forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny |High: 80 | N 3-8

Tonight: Clear, Cool |Low: 48| Calm

In-Depth:

Our stagnant weather pattern continues with cool mornings and mild afternoons.

While rain would be welcomed across the Mid-South, chances are zero as we head through the next two weeks.

There is a cold front that will move through later in the week, but it looks to be a dry one for us, bringing cooler weather for the weekend with patchy frost possible along the Plateau.