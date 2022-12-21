Dry today, dangerously cold air arrives tomorrow night into Friday(12.21.22)

Watch Now
The MUCH advertised Arctic blast is still on track to arrive tomorrow evening into the night. This will bring a quick shot of snow, but it'll bring extremely cold air to much of the country.
Posted at 5:44 AM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 08:03:53-05

Near Normal Temps Today, Dangerously Cold Thursday Night into Friday

Forecast:
Today: Sunny Start then Increasing Clouds |High: 53| NE to SE-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower Chance Late |Low: 42| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Cloudy, Scattered Showers with Increasing Rain Chances in the Afternoon, Rain to Snow Thur. Night |High: 54|S 5-10

In Depth:
Today will be dry for those running errands or hitting the road for the Christmas weekend. Highs will be in the 50s today and tomorrow. Then, it'll be much colder.

Wind Chill Warnings are now out for tomorrow night into early Friday afternoon. We'll see wind chill readings 10-20 degrees below zero. The last time that happened in our area was January 2014.

Here's the reason wind chill warnings are out for Friday morning. Check out the projected Feels Like for daybreak Friday.

