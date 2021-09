Mild Temps & Humid Monday

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, Increase Clouds | High: 90 | SW-5

Tonight: Fair Skies |Low: 69 | SW-5

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 20% Rain Ch. |High: 87| SW-5

Details:

Highs will once again climb to around 90 today with somewhat humid conditions. Tropical Storm Nicholas will move inland this week. Currently, it's forecast to remain southwest of us through Thursday, but it'll be close enough to increase our rain and thunderstorm chances.