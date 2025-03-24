Dry today, mild start to the week (3.24.25)

Sunshine Returns Today, Mild and Breezy Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Mo. Sunny then Clouds Return Late Day |High: 68|

W 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy |Low: 48 | NW to SE-5

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy |High: 72| SW to NW 10-15,

Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:

Despite a cold front bringing us rain and thunderstorms last night,

we'll see highs in the 60s today which is close to the average high

of 65 degrees.

The work week will start dry with afternoon highs in the upper 60s

to low 70s through the week. There will be rain chance late week and

into the week.