Dry Today, Rain Tonight

Spring & Winter Battle It Out This Week

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Shower Chance Late |High: 53| N 5-10

Tonight: Widespread Rain | Low: 39 | NNW 5-10

Wednesday: Rain Ending Early, Afternoon Clearing | High: 54 | N 5-10

Details

While today looks dry, another chance for rain moves in late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Thankfully no severe weather is expected. Afternoon highs will climb each afternoon during the work-week but will crash down hard by Saturday morning as an arctic cold front moves into our area. A few flakes may fly early Saturday as temperatures tumble down into the 20s.