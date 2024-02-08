Dry today, shower chances return tonight & Friday (2.8.24)

Dry Today then Shower Chances Arrive Tonight, Few Storms Possible Fri & Sat.

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Breezy |High: 62| S 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Increasing Shower Chances |Low: 51| S 10-15,

Gusts: 25 mph

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Area Showers, T-Storm Possible-Mainly Southern

Middle TN |High: 62| S-10, Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:

Clouds have rolled in for us today, but it'll stay dry until rain chance

increase tonight and Friday. While temperatures won't be as mild

as yesterday, they remain above the normal high through the weekend.

The first chance for rain arrives tonight, and we'll see several chances

through the weekend and Monday. A storm or two can't be ruled

out across our southern counties tomorrow with a few more

thunderstorms possible Saturday. Here's a look at rainfall projections

from one of our models through midnight Sunday.