Dry today, shower chances return tonight & Friday (2.8.24)

Dry today, shower chances return tonight: Thursday, February 8, 2024
Posted at 5:09 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 07:08:42-05

Dry Today then Shower Chances Arrive Tonight, Few Storms Possible Fri & Sat.

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Breezy |High: 62| S 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Increasing Shower Chances |Low: 51| S 10-15,
Gusts: 25 mph
Tomorrow: Cloudy, Area Showers, T-Storm Possible-Mainly Southern
Middle TN |High: 62| S-10, Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:
Clouds have rolled in for us today, but it'll stay dry until rain chance
increase tonight and Friday. While temperatures won't be as mild
as yesterday, they remain above the normal high through the weekend.

The first chance for rain arrives tonight, and we'll see several chances
through the weekend and Monday. A storm or two can't be ruled
out across our southern counties tomorrow with a few more
thunderstorms possible Saturday. Here's a look at rainfall projections
from one of our models through midnight Sunday.

