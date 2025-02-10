Watch Now
Dry today then rain arrives for tonight and tomorrow (2.10.25)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Monday, February 10, 2025
Dry Today then a Wet Pattern Moves In Starting Tonight

Today: Pt. Cloudy |High: 50| NE-5
Tonight: Cloudy, Rain Arrives |Low: 39| NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Cloudy, Area Showers |High: 44 | NE-5

Today will be dry; then, a soggy pattern sets up for us. This afternoon,
highs will be close to the average high for today of 53°.

Several waves of rain will bring the chance for flooding in part of the
area. Many locations could see 4-6 inches of rain between tonight and
Sunday. It could be 6-8 inches for some of our southern areas. So far,
only a small part of the area is under a Flood Watch, but stay weather
aware this week because that watch could expanded across more of the
region.

