Dry today then rain arrives for tonight and tomorrow (2.10.25)

Dry Today then a Wet Pattern Moves In Starting Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy |High: 50| NE-5

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain Arrives |Low: 39| NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Area Showers |High: 44 | NE-5

In Depth:

Today will be dry; then, a soggy pattern sets up for us. This afternoon,

highs will be close to the average high for today of 53°.

Several waves of rain will bring the chance for flooding in part of the

area. Many locations could see 4-6 inches of rain between tonight and

Sunday. It could be 6-8 inches for some of our southern areas. So far,

only a small part of the area is under a Flood Watch, but stay weather

aware this week because that watch could expanded across more of the

region.