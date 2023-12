Dry with Above Normal Afternoon Temperatures

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy |High: 56| S-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 33| S-5

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 59| S 5-10

In Depth:

Today is the winter solstice meaning winter officially

starts at 9:27 pm CST tonight. That means this is the

shortest day of the year. After today, we'll start to see

longer daylight time with sunsets happening later.

Here's more info from our friends at the National

Weather Service.