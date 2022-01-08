Dry tonight, rain arrives overnight into Sunday(1-8-22)

Above Freezing Today, Rain Arrives Late Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 47| S 5-15

Tonight: Spotty Showers Early, Rain & a Few Storms Late|Low: 43 & Rising|

S10-20

Tomorrow: Area Rain, Few Storms |High: 53, Dropping to the 40s |S to N 5-15

Gusts: 30 mph

Details:

The great thaw is slowly underway. Temperatures should (finally!) climb above the freezing mark by lunchtime today and

into the upper 40s by this afternoon. A soaking rain arrives late tonight into Sunday with 1"-2" of rain expected. Some areas could see

2-3 inches of rain. Make sure you clear out any snow blocking drains/downspouts so they don't get backed up when the rainfall starts.

Temperatures look to cool down for the start of next week with the next chance for rain arriving by Friday.

