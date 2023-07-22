Watch Now
Dry weather and less humid for the weekend (7-22-23)

Posted at 5:28 AM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 06:57:27-04

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND

Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny and less humid | High: 87 | NW 2-7
Tonight: Mostly Clear, pleasant | Low: 65 | VRB 0-5
Sunday: Mostly Sunny | High: 87 | NW 0-5

In-Depth:
After a stormy week, this weekend will be beautiful for the Mid-South! Make sure to wear sunscreen if you have plans to enjoy the outdoors. Despite temperatures being a few degrees below average, we will see lots of sunshine that could lead to sunburns.

Another nice thing about the weekend is the lower humidity forecasted. The Muggy Meter shows a comfortable Saturday, and weekend. Humidity will begin inching up next week.

