Dry weather and less humid for the weekend (7-22-23)

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and less humid | High: 87 | NW 2-7

Tonight: Mostly Clear, pleasant | Low: 65 | VRB 0-5

Sunday: Mostly Sunny | High: 87 | NW 0-5

In-Depth:

After a stormy week, this weekend will be beautiful for the Mid-South! Make sure to wear sunscreen if you have plans to enjoy the outdoors. Despite temperatures being a few degrees below average, we will see lots of sunshine that could lead to sunburns.

WTVF

Another nice thing about the weekend is the lower humidity forecasted. The Muggy Meter shows a comfortable Saturday, and weekend. Humidity will begin inching up next week.

WTVF