Dry weather and less humid for the weekend (7-22-23)

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny and less humid | High: 87 | NW 2-7
Tonight: Mostly Clear, pleasant | Low: 65 | VRB 0-5
Sunday: Mostly Sunny | High: 87 | NW 0-5
In-Depth:
After a stormy week, this weekend will be beautiful for the Mid-South! Make sure to wear sunscreen if you have plans to enjoy the outdoors. Despite temperatures being a few degrees below average, we will see lots of sunshine that could lead to sunburns.
Another nice thing about the weekend is the lower humidity forecasted. The Muggy Meter shows a comfortable Saturday, and weekend. Humidity will begin inching up next week.